Are there turbulent seas ahead for shipping firms as banks back net zero efforts?

Shipping firms face an uncertain decade as they work to align their fleets with IMO carbon intensity targets, the latest briefing from Lloyds List Intelligence warns

Shipowners face a challenging decade ahead if they are to remain afloat through the transition to a net zero emission future, as a raft of the world's biggest banks prepare to launch efforts to align their portfolios with the international greenhouse gas reduction targets established for the shipping industry.

That is the conclusion of the latest Lloyds List Intelligence briefing on shipping finance, which predicts more than 10,000 ships will be removed from the global fleet over the next decade while a handful of owners could be at risk of bankruptcy as demand for cleaner ships soars.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has set two overarching targets to drive the decarbonisation of the shipping industry, which currently accounts for around three per cent of global CO2 emissions. The goals require the sector to cut its emissions by 50 per cent by 2050 from a 2008 baseline, and cut the carbon intensity of shipping by 40 per cent by 2030.

Environmental campaigners have slammed the targets as insufficiently ambitious, warning that they would allow emissions from the sector to continue to rise for years to come. However, some industry experts have argued that while the targets could have been more ambitious they should help to catalyse more investment in cleaner fleets.

For example, many of the biggest banks that finance the shipping industry have pledged to back operators' decarbonisation efforts by working to align their portfolio of vessels with the IMO's targets, via a framework known as the Poseidon Principles. The initiative employs a carbon intensity metric for vessels, the Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER), which is increasingly used to determine the interest rates charged on ship finance. Failure to meet the AER trajectory values could either trigger new ship ordering, lead to speed reductions, or prompt banks looking to trim their portfolio's carbon impact to look at measures that would reduce the risk of breaching their emissions goals by jettisoning laggard operators, the new Lloyds report predicts.

As a result, staying ahead of the greenhouse gas reduction curve could prove a make or break consideration for many ship owners in terms of access to finance, the report states - and all at a time when access to finance is critical for funding clean tech transition efforts. "IMO's carbon intensity reduction targets to act like an ever-tightening belt around shipping's waistline - forcing shipowners to either invest in mid-term 'transitional' fuels or conventional efficiency designs and technologies," the report warns. "Either way, significant capital is required, with no guarantee of returns or survival."

Titled titled Red Light or Green Light: The Dilemma Facing Shipowners, the report calculates that, given the multi-decadal lifespan of ships, the IMO targets mean the maritime sector must ensure zero emissions ships are operating on a commercial scale on deep-sea trade routes by 2030, preceding wide-scale deployment of such vessels in the 2030s and 2040s. The emergence of zero emission ships would then spur a rapid rise in scrapping levels and replacements across the shipping industry fleet, the report predicts, anticipating that 11,600 ships could be removed from operation in the course of this decade, the bulk of them scrapped, as 20,600 new ships will be delivered.

"Shipowners are in a race to be second when it comes to decarbonising the global fleet", the report states. "First movers risk expensive early obsolesce while laggards looking to profit from an uneven transition risk being left behind by rapidly changing market requirements that are increasingly running ahead of protracted regulatory timelines."

The dilemma faced by operators is likely to lead to what analysts term "the goldlilocks risk approach" where firms aim for a mid-point between being too soon, and too late with the deployment of new clean technologies. As AP MollerMaersk chief executive Søren Skou said during a recent earnings call: "Buying ships today that won't be delivered for two years and last for 25 years is a risk when we do not know exactly what fuels we will be using from 2030."

As Skou suggests, adapting ships to a low-carbon future remains a major challenge for the industry. When shipping shifted from steam to diesel - or more recently, began integrating Liquified Natural Gas into the global fleet - there was one new technology option offered and clear assurance that bunkering infrastructure would be available to enable upgrades to the fleet. But in the context of decarbonisation, shipping firms face multiple new technology options, none of which is yet widely available or backed by official bodies or governments. While battery technology could help early adopters operating along relatively short routes, for deep sea vessels there is "little certainty on the horizon", the report counsels, with a range of new low and zero emission technologies in the mix. Moreover, beyond the challenges of vessel design and fuel substitution there are also competitiveness questions to be addressed. A large price gap remains between carbon and zero-carbon fuels, and little indication of when or how this will be closed.

Several shipowners cited in the report say they are confident that vessels they have on order today will deliver a 60 per cent improvement on carbon efficiency compared to the 2008 baseline used by the framework, effectively ensuring the vessel will remain compliant under the AER scoring system until the early 2030s.

"It's not the ships being delivered today that shipowners have to worry about, it's that 10 year old vessel in their fleet, because unless they retrofit it with all sorts of stuff that RightShip and Shell and others will approve, it will drop to being ‘Third Division' in terms of employment," the report quotes a senior finance source inside the Poseidon Principles framework as saying.

The Poseidon Principles, which provides the framework for financial institutions to measure the emissions of ships they finance, issued its first report in December. It disclosed the climate alignment of the ship finance portfolios of 15 banks, finding that just three are aligned with the IMO decarbonisation targets, while 12 are not.

"Introduction of Posiedon Principles reporting gives banks a helpful tool to actively monitor the carbon footprint of their shipping portfolios," said Einar Stavrum, global head of shipping at Danske Bank, which was among those disclosing their alignment. "Implementing lending criteria which contribute to reducing emissions and ensure compliance with future emission targets is a key priority."

In total, 20 financial institutions are signed up to the Poseidon Principles, representing over $150bn in loans to international shipping - more than a third of the global shipping finance portfolio. Their support will be critical as the giants of the shipping industry strive to steer a profitable course towards a net zero future over the coming three decades. But they also present a serious financial threat to those operators who fail to plot a course to a net zero future.