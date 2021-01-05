Firms pledge to showcase Scotland's 'first' hydrogen-powered train at COP26

The Class 314 car passenger train passes through the Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk on its way to the workshop in Bo'ness | Credit: Arcola

Train to be developed by retrofitting an old passenger car with hydrogen fuel cell technology over the coming months, in the hope the model can feature at the COP26 climate conference set to be held in the autumn in Glasgow, according to project lead Arcola

A clutch of engineering, safety and technology firms have teamed up on an effort to develop Scotland's "first" hydrogen powered train, with a plan to showcase the finished product at the COP26 climate conference in November.

The project, which is expected to significantly expand Scotland's rail supply chain through the development of new skills and technologies, is being spearheaded by hydrogen transport specialist Arcola Energy, which has developed a proprietary hydrogen fuel cell platform for heavy-duty vehicles.

The company was picked last week to lead the project by public body Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland, and University of St Andrews-based research body the Hydrogen Accelerator. The consortium also includes engineering giant Arup, safety consultancy Abbott Risk Consulting and AEGIS Certification Services.

The partners plan to convert an old Class 314 car passenger train, made available by ScotRail, into a deployment-ready and safety-certified hydrogen-powered train by November this year, when Glasgow is set to host the vital COP26 climate summit, Arcola said.

On top of being demonstrated at the conference, the finished train will also serve as a "development platform" for Scottish technology providers and academics exploring the role hydrogen fuel can play as Scotland works towards its aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

Arcola Energy CEO Dr Ben Todd said hydrogen fuel cell powertrains were critical to Scotland's drive to decarbonise its rail network. "Hydrogen traction power offers a safe, reliable and zero carbon alternative for Scotland's rail network," he said. "The hydrogen train project is an excellent opportunity for industry leaders in hydrogen, rail engineering and safety to collaborate with Scottish technology providers to develop a deployment ready solution."

Despite a rolling electrification programme over the past 60 years, roughly 60 per cent of the UK's train fleet remains powered by fossil fuels. Hydrogen is increasingly touted as a decarbonisation solution for long-distance regional routes that are less amenable to electrification, due to the significant cost of overhead line electrification infrastructure and the cumbersome weight of batteries that would be necessary to power trains over such long distances.

The hydrogen-powered train being planned by the consortium will be built on the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, a heritage railway line situated between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Arcola said. The railway will also provide engineering facilities and support for testing and public demonstrations, it added.

Scotland's Transport Secretary Michael Matheson hailed the project as a significant step forward in the decarbonisation of Scotland's railways.

"This project has the potential to be a game changer for the future of Scotland's rail rolling stock," he said. "Our rail decarbonisation action plan sets out to make our passenger railways emissions free by 2035, but to maximise our climate change ambitions, there is also a requirement to look at what we do with retired stock. If we can bring those back into use in a carbon neutral way, there are huge climate gains to be made."

Arup said it intends to use lessons it has learned from the project to develop a roadmap to roll out hydrogen trains across Scotland's railway network as the nation works towards achieving net zero emissions across its passenger railways by 2035.

"This project is not only a crucial step in helping us understand the practical challenges of using hydrogen traction power on our railways, but an example of the type of investment Scotland needs to take advantage of the opportunity to build a secure, flexible, cost effective and zero carbon energy network," said the firm's Scotland energy business lead Clare Lavelle.

Plans for the hydrogen-powered train come just two weeks after Scotland announced that it would channel £100m into boosting its hydrogen sector over the next five years, as part of central government's drive to generate 5GW of hydrogen by the end of the decade.

The funding, drawn from the Scottish government's £180m Emerging Energy Technologies Fund, is expected to stimulate the industry and boost the use of the low carbon fuel in transport, heating and industrial sectors, the government said.

Announcing the funding in late December, Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse pointed out that Scotland had all the "raw ingredients" required for a thriving green hydrogen industry, which include large amounts of offshore wind capacity. "Scotland is one of the best placed nations anywhere in the world to develop competitively priced hydrogen for our own economy's needs and to generate a surplus in supply to export to other European nations with emerging demand, but insufficient supply to meet their own needs," he said.

The UK government has promised to publish a dedicated hydrogen strategy this Spring, following growing calls from industry to explicitly set out how it plans to stimulate production and use of the low carbon fuel seen as a key component of decarbonisation of heavy industry, heavy-duty vehicles and heating.

The dearth of a hydrogen roadmap makes the UK an outlier among largest economies, with the EU, Canada, Spain, South Korea, Australia Germany, France, and the Netherlands all having published hydrogen strategies in 2020.