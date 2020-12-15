M&S gears up for major relaunch of trail-blazing 'Plan A' sustainability strategy

First task of ESG board committee formed this week by the retailer will be to establish plan for relaunch of M&S' 'Plan A' sustainability programme

M&S has announced it plans to reboot its sustainability programme next year after setting up a new board-level committee dedicated solely to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

The new sub-committee is set to meet for the first time this week, according to an update from the retailer to the London Stock Exchange yesterday. Its first task will be to agree on a timetable for the relaunch of M&S' 'Plan A' sustainability programme, which became famous as one of the UK's first high profile corporate environmental strategies when it was launched in 2007.

Company chairman Archie Norman will attend all meetings of the ESG Committee, which will be chaired by existing M&S board member and advertising industry veteran Tamara Ingram, according to the update. Supply chains expert Sapna Sood also serve on the committee.

Norman noted that while Plan A sustainability programme had been one of the first of its type when it was launched over a decade ago, the time had come to revamp the plan. "M&S was a pioneer in creating an industry-leading, fully integrated sustainability plan under the 'Plan A' banner, reflecting values that have been core to M&S' culture since its inception," he said. "However, Plan A was launched in 2007 and the time has come to look again at our plans and challenge our thinking."

"Helping our colleagues, customers and communities lead happier, healthier and fulfilling lives is core to the M&S brand and great work continues to be delivered; but we need to continue to reinvigorate Plan A and put it back at the centre of our customer story," he added.

In the 13 years since Plan A was launched, M&S has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 per cent, in addition to achieving a host of sustainability targets related to plastic, waste, and sourcing, M&S said.

However, the retail sector is now under more pressure than every before to ramp up efforts to put itself on a net zero emission decarbonisation trajectort and slash the environmental impacts of its supply chain at a time when traditional retail business models are facing huge disruption from online competitors and the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.