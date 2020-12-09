'Irreversible damage': Greenpeace calls for ban on deep sea mining as it condemns sector's 'murky' corporate practices

Fresh investigation from NGO slams UK government for its part in rush to issue exploration licenses to a string of European and North American companies

The UK government's backing of the world's largest deep sea mining company is seriously undermining its commitments to ocean protection, Greenpeace has warned today in a report that highlights how the growing corporate rush to extract minerals from the seabed could damage the marine environment and climate.

The report, entitled Deep Trouble, reveals how arms manufacturers and mining companies in the Europe and North America are dominating a nascent but rapidly-growing market for deep sea exploration, noting that an area the size of France and Germany in the Pacific Ocean has now been licensed by the industry regulator, the International Seabed Authority (ISA). This includes large swathes of the seabed reserved for developing Pacific island nations, according to the findings.

Companies are permitted to apply for ISA contracts to explore and exploit deep sea minerals if they are sponsored by governments that have ratified the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The UK government sponsors the company that holds the largest overall area of ISA contracts, UK Seabed Resources. The firm - a subsidiary of US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin - currently owns the right to explore more than 130,000km squared of the Pacific seabed.

Advocates of deep sea mining contend the minerals that lie beneath the waves could prove crucial ingredients for the clean energy infrastructure and technologies required to propel the global economy towards net zero emissions.

But Greenpeace has warned the practice will cause "serious and irreversible damage" to the ocean biome, drive biodiversity loss, and damage one of the world's remaining untouched carbon sinks. As such it has called for the deep ocean to be placed off-limits to commercial mining. The NGO has urged governments to table a new global ocean treaty as soon as possible next year that can establish a global network of ocean sanctuaries and protect marine life from destructive industries such as deep sea mining and industrial fishing.

"This is one of our planet's last unexplored wildernesses, a shared global commons which acts as a vital carbon sink and is home to amazing yet barely understood marine life," said lead report author and oceans campaigner Louisa Casson. "But Western corporations want to threaten all of this for an industry which might not even be profitable or practical.

The report reveals that eight of the nine contracts awarded by the ISA since 2010 have gone to three companies: UK Seabed Resources, Canadian-registered DeepGreen and Belgian corporate Dredging Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (Deme).

Casson emphasised that the pursuit of the deep sea mining by corporations in North America and Europe would lumber countries in the Global South with many of the financial and environmental risks associated with mining the seabed. "This will deepen global inequality, and is another example of Western companies extracting profit from the developing world, with no consideration for the harm they will do to people and planet," she said. "The deep sea must remain off limits to mining."

The report slams the UK government for its support of the deep sea mining sector. "While the UK government attests to its ocean conversation credentials through its 'Blue Belt' policy of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and its establishment of the Global Ocean Alliance, a government minister told parliament that USKR "made reference to the helpfulness of the British government as it pursued its license" for exploratory activity," it notes, adding that the UK plays an influential role in ISA negotiations.

The UK government has long justified its involvement in the emerging sector with a claim that it will deliver £40bn over 30 years to the UK economy. However, Greenpeace claims in today's report that the figure - touted in government reports, speeches by former Prime Minister David Cameron, and in Ministerial evidence to Parliament's green watchdog - is an estimate supplied to the government by industry player Lockheed Martin that has not been subjected to independent verification or analysis.

The report also reveals the sector's oversight organisation, the ISA, has no environmental or scientific assessment group and relies instead on state sponsors to ensure company compliance with environmental laws. Only three of the 30 members of the commission are biologists or environmental specialists. Meanwhile, it warns that corporations exert a heavy influence over negotiations, with the group's advisory commission comprised of a number of experts from deep sea mining companies and corporate spokespeople "quite literally" speaking on behalf of governments at ISA meetings.

The report also charts a revolving door between deep sea mining companies and governments, noting that a former UK Cabinet Office private secretary is now the director at UK Seabed Resources' two subsidiary companies.

The government, the ISA, and Lockheed Martin had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment on the report at the time of going to press.

However in a statement to Greenpeace, Peter Ruddock, director of UK Seabed Resources Ltd and chief executive of Lockheed Martin UK, stressed that seabed minerals had a "potentially critical" role to play in the global economy's transition to net zero emissions.

"UK Seabed Resources has been, and continues to be, entirely transparent with Greenpeace, the wider NGO and stakeholder community, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), and the public, about its structure and relationships with the UK government and Ocean Minerals Singapore (OMS), and indeed all our partners and stakeholders," he said. "Seabed minerals have a potentially critical role to play in the decarbonisation of the planet by providing a vital and reliable alternative source of critical minerals for, among other things, clean energy including battery technologies. We intend to continue to work towards the realisation of this potential opportunity with our valued stakeholders and partners."

Greenpeace's report comes as a seperate analysis from the European Environment Agency published this morning reveals that 93 per cent of Europe's marine area is under some form of pressure from human activities, such as climate change, pollution, loss of habitats, and disturbance from demersal fisheries, with "hardly any part" of the marine area not affected by at least two such pressures.

The briefing, which summarises the results of a spatial pressure assessment completed by the EEA and its European Topic Centre on Inland, Coastal and Marine waters, revealed the biggest impacts are felt in the coastal and shelf areas of the North Sea and, partly, in the Baltic Sea and Adriatic Sea. Serious effects were also found in the narrow shelf areas of the western Mediterranean Sea, it notes.