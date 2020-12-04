Green groups slam £1bn cut to UK rail infrastructure budget

Government confirms plans to cut rail enhancement budget by over £1bn, drawing critical comparison to £27bn roads spending

The government has confirmed plans to slash the UK's rail infrastructure budget by over £1bn, drawing fierce criticism from both environmental and rail industry groups which argue network upgrades are crucial to delivering a green economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Network Rail's enhancement budget for 2019-24 had previously been set at £10.4bn, but earlier this week Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed that following last week's Spending Review the "comparable figure" for the same period would now by £9.4bn.

The enhancement budget covers rail infrastructure upgrade projects, but the Department for Transport today said it had reviewed projects "to reflect the changing demand for rail services as a result of the pandemic" and secure "a better deal for taxpayers".

"We must ensure that, where necessary, projects are reviewed to reflect the changing demand for rail services as a result of the pandemic," the DfT said in a statement. "We must also strive for a better deal for taxpayers, given the scale of their support for railways. We are therefore closely examining all of our spending to ensure that it is efficient and represents value for the taxpayer."

The Department said it would continue to deliver "ambitious improvements" in key priorities such as HS2, the Transpennine Route Upgrade, and its recently announced plans to restore lines and stations closed during the Beeching cuts.

"Alongside the billions invested in supporting our railway through the pandemic, protecting services passengers depend on and frontline jobs, we continue to invest significant sums in modernising our railway for the reliable, punctual, safe journeys people deserve," it said.

But Rail Industry Association chief executive Darren Caplan described the decision as "very disappointing", arguing upgrades were crucial to future-proofing the UK's rail networks and cutting carbon emissions from transport. He warned it was likely some rail upgrade projects would now not be able to go ahead as a result of the budget cuts.

"Rail enhancements are essential in ensuring our rail network is fit for the future, improving reliability, connectivity, customer experience and helping to reduce carbon emissions," he said. "Taking our foot off the pedal now on rail investment will not help for when passengers return following the coronavirus pandemic."

The move also drew heavy criticism from Greenpeace, which compared the "completely indefensible" cut in rail funding unfavourably with the government's plan to spend £27bn on building 4,000 miles of new roads over the next five years.

"The Chancellor is happy to waste £27bn on road building schemes that will tear up our countryside, adding to harmful air pollution and climate-wrecking emissions that we desperately need to reduce," said Greenpeace UK political campaigner Sam Chetan-Welsh. "But when it comes to the little money that was available for upgrading our railways, he's snatched it back at the first opportunity. This is completely indefensible, as is his attempt to bury this bad news by leaving it out of last month's spending review. Rishi Sunak either doesn't get that we're in a climate emergency or he simply doesn't care."

The move comes as the DfT gears up to publish its hotly-anticipated Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which had been earmarked for publication this year, but now looks likely to emerge sometime during the first half of 2021.

Earlier this year the government launched an 80-page document setting out its initial vision for the Plan, which placed a strong onus on making public transport, walking and cycling "the natural first choice for our daily activities", with less reliance on private car use.

It also comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK would strengthen its carbon target for 2030 to a 68 per cent cut against 1990 levels, which would require the pace of decarbonisation over the next decade to increase by around 50 per cent compared to the previous target.