Corporate giants urge Prime Minister to boost UK's 2030 climate target this year

Appeal from Tesco, Heathrow, BT, others comes as fresh modelling highlights how government’s 10 Point Plan fails to deliver emissions reductions required to meet net zero goal

More than 75 of the UK's leading businesses are lobbying the Prime Minister to substantially enhance the UK's existing 2030 climate target to align it with a net zero pathway before the end of the year, warning the current carbon budget falls short of the emissions reductions required to meet global climate goals.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning, the bosses of Heathrow, Unilever, Coca-Cola, BT, and Tesco have urged the government to establish an enhanced 2030 climate goal as part of a new national climate action, or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon, ahead of a major climate summit set to be held in mid-December.

The UK government has maintained that it expects world leaders to bring forward plans to cut carbon emissions and set net zero targets at the forthcoming Climate Action Summit it will host alongside France and the UN on 12 December - the date of the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. All signatories of the landmark treaty have been invited to attend the virtual event and the hope is that significant numbers of governments will present updated decarbonisation plans.

Today, leaders from some of the UK's largest businesses argued the UK should lead the way and set an example to other nations by building on the country's long term net zero goal and unveiling a medium term target that aligns with the Paris Agreement's more ambitious goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C.

"As we stand a year away from the start of the COP26 Climate Summit, and five years on from the Paris Agreement, we believe there is an opportunity for the UK to demonstrate the right level of ambition to guide a green recovery and secure international momentum," the letter coordinated by the Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group (CLG) states. "As the UK calls on other governments to set their own increased NDCs, it has a unique opportunity to catalyse action globally and lead the way for other countries to reflect this level of ambition. We hope you will announce an ambitious UK NDC before the end of the year."

As with all countries signed up to the Paris Agreement, the UK is expected to prepare and communicate a new, more ambitious 2030 climate goal by the close of this year, as current pledges under the treaty are not strong enough to keep the world within 2C global warming limits, let alone 1.5C.

Today's appeal from business is the latest in a flurry of recent calls from health professionals and academics, business groups and backbench MPs for the government to deliver on its commitment to the treaty by setting out an enhanced NDC before the end of the year.

The government is widely expected to submit a new plan, but concerns remain as to whether or not it will set out a decarbonisation trajectory that is in line with the UK's net zero target.

The business alliance, which also includes Zurich, BT, Sky and ScottishPower, has warned that the UK's current 2030 goal is not aligned with the 2050 net zero ambition enshrined into UK law more than a year ago, and that the Prime Minister's recently launched Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution also falls short of delivering the emissions reductions required to meet net zero.

The plan - which sets out how the government intends to ramp up low emission solutions such as hydrogen, carbon capture and offshore wind while slashing emissions from road transport by banning the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2030 - is expected to result in emissions reductions of nearly 60 per cent on 1990 levels by 2030, rising to 70 per cent by 2035, according to modelling from Cambridge Econometrics published as part of a new briefing by the Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group.

While the anticipated decarbonisation trajectory would meet the UK's existing 2030 target of a 57 per cent reduction on 1990 levels, it would fall short of putting the UK on track to meeting net zero by mid-century, the analysis warns, and as such the experts suggest the UK set a fresh 2030 target of at least a 70 per cent emissions reduction on 1990 levels to accelerate climate action.

Eliot Whittington, director of the CLG, emphasised that a "substantial and realistic" 2030 emissions target would not only generate jobs, boost the economy, and chart a pathway to net zero, it would establish the UK as a global climate leader.

"The Prime Minister's recent Ten Point Plan has set out an unprecedented set of measures to credibly drive change across the economy towards decarbonisation, building new industries and restoring our economy," he said. "To secure the UK's leadership position on climate change the government can build on these actions to set us on the right path to achieving climate neutrality in the next 30 years."

Meanwhile, Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said that a 70 per cent 2030 reduction target would galvanise business action in support of the longer-term net zero goal. "Setting an ambitious target of 70 per cent by 2030 would be a clear signal to investors that the UK is ready to build back greener and that it's happening now," he said. "This level of ambition would not only inject real leadership in the build-up to COP26, but also reflect the high levels of public concern on climate change, something that has only grown stronger over the course of this challenging year."

In the letter, the businesses have called on the Prime Minister to ensure that any new target is accompanied by "a comprehensive, just and inclusive delivery plan supported by all parts of government", in addition to initiatives that shore up the UK's resilience to future climate change impacts.