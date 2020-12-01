Third Derivative: Blue chips team up to launch climate tech accelerator

Rocky Mountain Institute and New Energy Nexus launch climate technology accelerator launches to help fledgling companies scale, attract investment, and forge partnerships, with backing from some of the world's largest corporates

Microsoft, FedEx, Shell, Wells Fargo, and BP Ventures are among the top corporates to have this week teamed up to launch an accelerator programme geared at scaling and commercialising technology start-ups working to address the climate crisis.

Neary 50 start-ups spanning the energy, transportation, buildings, industry, agriculture, and food sectors have been selected from more than 600 applicants to join the programme's first cohort, the two organisations behind the initiative, the Rocky Mountain Institute and New Energy Nexus, announced yesterday.

The 47 participating firms, which have been named Cohort 417 after this year's peak atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration of 417.7ppm, come from more than 60 countries.

AT&T, Engie, Envision, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy round out the nine corporate partners to have backed the initiative. Together the blue chip firms boast a collective market capitalisation of $3tr.

The hope is that the programme, dubbed Third Derivative (D3), will reduce the barriers to market entry often faced by climate-focused start-ups, which often require significant capital investment and have to navigate complicated market, regulatory, and policy conditions that can favour incumbents.

"Start-ups hoping to transform our energy future face enormous challenges," said Guido Hassin, chief executive of D3. "Many succumb to a gauntlet of multiple valleys of death. Yet the world needs climate innovation start-ups to succeed. That's why we've assembled the best-resourced accelerator in clean energy and climate tech ever."

The programme, which kicks off for 18 months this week, will help fledgling companies scale, attract investment, and forge partnerships by connecting start-ups with climate researchers, established entrepreneurs, and major investors and corporations, the founders said.

The programme is also working with a number of partner investor funds that represent $2bn of assets under management in total, including Social Alpha, Skyview Ventures, Tsing Capital, and Imperative Ventures.

"Achieving our commitment to be carbon negative by 2030 will require the development of new carbon reduction and removal technologies," said JoAnn Garbin, director of innovation, datacenter advanced development at Microsoft. "We look forward to serving on the Third Derivative advisory board and working with its member organizations to help accelerate the commercialisation of global early-stage climate technologies."