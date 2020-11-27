Backtracking: More rail projects awarded funding through Beeching cuts reversal programme

Department for Transport announces second round of winners from the 'ideas fund' for its Restoring Your Railway Fund, geared at resuscitating mothballed railway lines and stations

Fifteen communities across the UK have clinched government funding to support plans to revive railways lines and stations shuttered during the infamous Beeching cuts that slashed Britain's railway network in the 1960s.

Announcing the funding round yesterday, the Department for Transport said it planned to provide each project with up to £50,000 to advance early stage plans to reinstate historic stations and restore passenger services, as part of the wider £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund geared 'levelling up' transport links across the country and constructing new stations.

Schemes set to receive funding include projects to restore Ferryhill station in County Durham, to return services to Consett in the North East, to open a new station near Beeston Castle in Cheshire, and to reinstate services around Ashfield in Nottinghamshire.

Proposals to reinstate passenger services from Bolton to Manchester through Radcliffe and to establish a coast-to-coast train service through Cornwall have also secured support, the government said, noting that the former would advantage an economically deprived region of the UK and the latter would ease road congestion.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stressed the funding would held the government deliver on its promise of ‘levelling up' regional inequalities around the UK.

"For towns and villages left isolated and forgotten by Beeching cuts, restoring a rail line or a station has the potential to revitalise a community," he added. "It breathes new life into our high streets, drives investment in businesses and housing, and opens new opportunities for work and education."

Entries were judged on their ability to support new housing developments and boost jobs, education, and tourism, the government said, adding that a total of 51 bids had been assessed by an expert panel that included the Rail Minister and the chair of Network Rail.

Twenty-eight bids are set to receive further guidance on how to develop and refine their ideas ahead of future funding allocation rounds, it added.

The Spending Review announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this week also allocated £32m to develop and construct five new stations in England and Wales, including Edginswell in Torquay, Thanet Parkway in Kent, and St Clears in Carmarthenshire.