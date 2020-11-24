'Emissions disclosure alone is not enough': Sir Chris Hohn launches investor campaign for AGM climate votes

Shareholders should have a greater say over portfolio firm's climate plans, according to Hohn | Credit: Andreas Felske

Investor reveals his TCI hedge fund has filed climate resolutions at Alphabet, S&P, and Moody's as he launched campaign to force hundreds more companies to give shareholders annual climate vote

Billionaire investor Sir Christopher Hohn has urged global investors to advocate for the introduction of annual climate votes at shareholder meetings, a move he claims will help slash greenhouse gas emissions across the private sector.

Hohn revealed in a webinar last week that his London-based TCI hedge fund, which set a precedent last month when it successfully forced Spanish airports operator Aena to draft a new climate plan and give shareholders an annual vote on climate policies, had filed similar climate resolutions at seven more large portfolio companies.

Ratings agencies Moody's and S&P Global, Google's parent company Alphabet, railroad operators Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian Pacific, Canadian National, and telecoms company Charter Communications have been targeted in the investor's new push.

Hohn is now urging other investors to adopt the model over the coming years through a new 'Say on Climate' campaign that encourages shareholders to file resolutions at portfolio companies that request the introduction of an annual shareholder vote on firms' climate plans. Annual shareholder AGM votes create a "accountability mechanism" for the execution of corporate climate plans designed to reduce much-needed emissions cuts, Hohn argued.

"Most people understand emissions disclosure, and governments are starting to wake up and realise this is essential," Hohn said in the webinar, as he praised the Treasury's decision last week to make carbon disclosure mandatory for large UK companies from 2025. "But we believe emissions disclosure alone is not enough. As a chief investment officer managing a trillion dollars said to me this week, setting goals without a plan is a dream. We need a plan to manage the emissions."

The 'Say on Climate' campaign urges shareholders to submit a resolution requesting that portfolio companies disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, present a plan to reduce them, and give shareholders an annual nonbinding advisory vote on that plan.

"We think this will be successful," Hohn said. "It's a very simple concept, it actually works, we've shown it can work and be effective, and its actually not hard to file these resolutions."

The billionaire's initiative joins a growing range of climate disclosure initiatives, which have seen investors around the world call on listed companies to provide more information on their environmental impacts and develop credible decarbonisation strategies.

It also comes as activist group Extinction Rebellion gears up for a fresh campaign targeted at financial institutions with a history of investing in fossil fuel projects and polluting industries.

The 'Money Rebellion' campaign is aiming to mobilise individuals in support of tax, mortgage, and debt strikes. It is also calling on people to take out loans from banks that finance fossil fuel projects and divert the funds into groups fighting climate breakdown, inviting the financial institution to write off the debt.

Extinction Rebellion said the 'debt disobedience' and 'tax disobedience' campaign was centred around three key demands. The group wants government and financial institutions to "tell the truth" about the scale of climate breakdown; build a political economy that minimises harm and repairs damage; and introduce Citizens Assemblies that can inform political decisions.