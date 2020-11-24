John Kerry vows to tackle climate crisis with 'the seriousness and urgency it deserves'

Newly appointed US Climate Envoy provides further evidence President-elect Biden intends to prioritise climate action on the world stage

John Kerry, one of the architects of the Paris Agreement, is to return to the world stage to lead the US push to accelerate global climate action after he was nominated to fill the new role of Climate Envoy by the incoming Biden administration.

Announcing his nominations for a series of senior roles in his national security and foreign policy team, Biden promised that the new team would "rally the world to take on our challenges like no other - challenges that no one nation can face alone".

In a statement, Biden's transition team stressed that the new team would seek to restore a multilateral approach to tackling global challenges and reiterated that climate change would be a top priority.

"These officials will start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time - from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats and climate change," the transition said in a statement.

The team features a number of experienced figures who have long argued for bolder action on climate change.

Secretary of State nominee Anthony Blinken and proposed UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield have both repeatedly argued for a multilateral approach to tackling the climate crisis. Meanwhile, reports suggest Janet Yellen - former Fed Chair and a long-standing advocate of a carbon tax - is set to be nominated as Treasury Secretary.

Gina McCarthy, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council and the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama adminstration, said the appointments signalled "a clear return to US climate leadership - at home and abroad".

"It puts effective climate action at the top of the agenda," she added in a statement. "It sends the message to our friends and allies worldwide that they can once again take us at our word and depend on our partnership in the vital effort to confront a global crisis that demands global solutions."

As President Obama's Secretary of State during his second term Kerry played a critical role in brokering the Paris Agreement, strengthening relations with China to lay the foundations for the historic international accord. He is now expected to lead a renewed US effort to finalise the rulebook for the Paris Agreement and secure more ambitious national climate action plans from governments around the world at the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year.

Welcoming his nomination, Kerry yesterday wrote on Twitter that "America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I'm proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President's Climate Envoy".

He also stressed that urgent action was required to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement. Above the famous 2015 photo of Kerry signing the accord with his granddaughter on his lap, he wrote that "the work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done".

The work we began with the Paris Agreement is far from done. I'm returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow. The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck.

"I'm returning to government to get America back on track to address the biggest challenge of this generation and those that will follow," he added. "The climate crisis demands nothing less than all hands on deck."

The news comes as the Trump administration finally formally started the transition process after the General Services Administration rubberstamped the result of the election. President Trump insisted legal challenges against the result would continue, but none of the cases has provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud despite the White House's attempts to promote misinformation to the contrary.

The move clears the way for the Biden transition team to prepare for the inauguration next month, which is expected to be followed by an immediate request from the White House for the US to re-enter the Paris Agreement.

The G20 meeting over the weekend appeared to be laying the groundwork for a renewed US focus on climate action with leaders defying Trump's criticism of the accord to issue a communique underscoring their commitment to accelerating climate action.

However, the past few days have also provided fresh evidence of the scale of the environmental policy repair job awaiting the Biden administration after the Guardian reported the Trump administration is now rushing to transfer the ownership of the Oak Flat site in Arizona - an area regarded as 'holy ground' by Native American tribes in the region - to a mining company.