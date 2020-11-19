PensionBee to launch fossil fuel-free fund by end of 2020

Online pension platform aiming to roll out one of UK's first fossil fuel-free funds after receiving £31m in fund commitments from customers in under a week

PensionBee is planning to roll out one of the UK's first mainstream fossil fuel-free funds by the end of this year after receiving £31m in fund commitments from customers in under a week.

Since the funding campaign began on November 12, the online pension platform has already received almost a third of the £100m needed in order to offer the pension at an annual fee of 0.75 per cent, it said on Tuesday.

The fund would ban companies with proven or probable reserves in oil, gas or coal, while increasing investment in companies that are aligned with the Paris Agreement, PensionBee said. Tobacco companies, manufacturers of controversial and nuclear weapons, and persistent violators of the UN Global Compact, would also be excluded from the fund.