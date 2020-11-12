Water industry unveils multi-billion pound 2030 net zero vision

Biomethane from sewage, renewable power, peatland restoration, and tree planting feature heavily in Water UK's sweeping new decarbonisation roadmap

UK water companies have drawn up a joint roadmap to rapidly decarbonise the industry within a decade, today unveiling a multi-billion pound plan to harness green gas, renewable power, electric vehicles, and nature-based climate solutions to deliver net zero emissions across the entire sector by 2030.

By joining forces, water firms - which produce almost a third of UK industrial and waste process emissions - said they expected to reduce the industry's greenhouse gas emissions by 10 million tonnes over the next decade, while supporting the development of green jobs and skills.

Launched today by trade association Water UK, the 10-point plan builds on the sector's net zero pledge, which was announced last year. The new plan envisages the development of up to 3GW of new onsite solar and wind generation capacity in order to meet around 80 per cent of the industry's power demand.

Scaling up further production of biomethane from sewage waste also forms a major pillar of the plan, with companies aiming to harness excess waste gas from their operations for injection in to the gas grid for home heating, or for use as an alternative green fuel for transport, Water UK said.

Water companies' passenger vehicle fleets are also to be fully electrified by 2030 under the plan, alongside plans to switch 80 per cent of their commercial vehicles - including trucks and heavy goods vehicles - to run on low carbon alternative fuels.

And, in order to draw down remaining CO2 emissions from the industry via natural means, the roadmap includes plans to restore around 20,000 hectares of peatland and grassland owned by water companies, in addition to proposals to plant 11 million trees and use carbon offsets for "hard-to-abate" emissions from wastewater treatment.

"This Routemap is a crucial step forward in setting out the industry's vision for tackling climate change as we work towards a green and resilient recovery for society, the economy and the environment," said Water UK's chief executive Christine McGourty.

Water UK estimates the investment required to deliver the plan will reach between £2bn and £4bn based on currently available technologies and known costs, but it said more precise costs would become clearer as companies built their own individual, detailed plans to reach net zero.

McGourty also stressed that government policy changes would help support the industry's net zero transition, including mandatory water efficiency labels for washing machines, dishwashers, and other white goods, as well as tighter building regulations that should serve to combat water waste.

A combination of consumer behaviour change to reduce household water consumption and stronger messaging and labels on consumer goods could reduce water waste by a further seven per cent beyond current 2030 projections, according to the roadmap.

"We don't have all the answers, and we can't do it alone," McGourty acknowledged. "But with the support of government, regulators and the supply chain, we believe we can deliver a net zero water supply for customers that also helps build the green skills and solutions needed to protect the environment for generations to come."

The water industry, which supplies around 26 million homes, is a major energy user, and the lion's share of the sector's greenhouse gas emissions come from its electricity use, as well as methane and nitrous oxide emissions from waste water and sludge treatment.

The sector has faced criticism in recent years for a perceived failure to do enough to curb water waste and pollution, with Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd last year calling on firms in England to clean up their act after a "simply unacceptable level of performance" in 2018.

But Water UK said its members had almost halved operational emissions since 2011 through a combination of energy efficiency measures, renewable energy generation, and biomethane production from sewage treatment, all of which the industry plans to now scale up further over the coming decade.

The new strategy builds on an industry-wide commitment last year for water firms to triple the rate of reducing water leakage by 2030, in addition to promoting a national campaign for refillable water bottles to help prevent the equivalent of four billion single-use plastic bottles from going to waste.

Northumbrian Water CEO Heidi Mottram said climate change posed a major risk to water supplies and flooding in the UK, but that efforts to tackle the issue across the industry offered a number of co-benefits.

"We are standing up to take on this challenge head on, as the first sector in the world to have a detailed plan to get to net zero," she said. "It is also a plan that makes it clear that improving our natural environment also has real and long-term benefits in reducing carbon usage - making treatment easier, less reliant on high-carbon use processes and with less by-products."