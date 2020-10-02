Macquarie makes £120m investment in UK waste giant Viridor
The investment brings Macquarie's investments in the energy, waste, solar PV and onshore and offshore wind sectors to more than £1.5bn, according to the firm
Australian bank Macquarie continued its push into sustainable infrastructure this week, announcing a £120m long-term debt investment in a portfolio of energy-from-waste assets operated by the UK waste and recycling giant Viridor.
The investment is being provided by the bank's infrastructure arm, Macquarie Infrastructure Debt Investment Solutions (MIDIS). MIDIS's long-term debt financing replaces shorter-term debt raised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P for their £4.2bn acquisition of Viridor from Pennon Group in July 2020. MIDIS was also one of the largest institutional lenders in that financing package, investing on behalf of pension fund and insurance clients from the UK, Europe, and Asia.
MIDIS senior vice president Eric Henschel called Viridor "a welcome addition to the MIDIS portfolio," highlighting its "advanced energy recovery facilities and commitment to the circular economy."
"Viridor is helping to power communities across the UK whilst reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill each year," Henschel said.
The debt financing marks the latest expansion into sustainable infrastructure by MIDIS, which has previously provided substantial loans to UK solar and wind project. In total, MIDIS claims to have provided more than £1.5bn in debt financing to leading borrowers from across the energy, waste, solar PV and onshore and offshore wind sectors.
Macquarie acquired the UK government's Green Investment Bank in 2017, renaming the financial institution the Green Investment Group. There have since been growing calls for the government to establish another new investment bank to help drive the net zero transition.
More news
Green light for UK's first new coal mine in 30 years as council grants approval
The mine will be operated by West Cumbria Mining and is expected to extract 2.4 million tonnes annually for use in industry, causing consternation among climate campaigners
Heathrow CEO: Aviation should have priority access to sustainable biofuels
Aviation sector will not be able to reach net zero if worldwide capacity of sustainable fuels is split between different transport sectors, John Holland Kaye warned at BusinessGreen’s Net Zero Festival
Aviva targets net zero for its default pension funds by 2050
Pension provider also urges government to make it mandatory for all auto-enrollment pensions to reach net zero by 2050
Global Briefing: UN summit confronts global biodiversity crisis
All the top green business news from around the world this week, including VW's electric vehicle investment in China, electric ferries in Thailand, and Denmark's ambitious climate goal