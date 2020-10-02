UK firm Carbon8 to deploy carbon capture technology at Dutch energy plant

The technology is to be installed at AVR's Energy from Waste plant in Duvien, Holland

The pilot is set to combine waste fly ash with captured CO2 to create manufactured aggregate for the construction industry

A UK firm pioneering carbon capture storage and utilisation (CCUS) technology is set to deploy its equipment for the first time at a Dutch power plant that generates energy from waste, it announced this week.

Carbon8 Systems plans to run its first energy-from-waste (EfW) pilot project at a plant owned by Dutch firm AVR, the firm announced thon Wednesday. The technology - which involves a modular solution known as a 'COntainer' - is to be installed at AVR's plant in Duvien, 120km east of Rotterdam.

The pilot aims to demonstrate how fly ash produced by an EfW plant can be combined with captured CO2 from a plant's flue gas emissions to create manufactured aggregate for use in the construction industry, the firm said.

Annually, the Duiven plant processes waste from 1.5 million households, releasing around 400,000 tonnes of CO2, according to AVR. The firms hope that by harnessing this waste the Duvien pilot will produce 100 tonnes of building product, with the Carbon8 Systems' COntainer using the CO from the plant's flue gas that would normally be captured and sold directly.

The project follows Carbon8's July announcement that it is also deploying its carbon capture and utilisation technology at a cement plant in France owned by the Vicat Group.

"Working closely with AVR, drawing on our experience of working with the cement industry, and following positive lab tests results, we are pursuing a two-phase strategy for deploying our technology in the global Energy from Waste sector: running a pilot scheme first and then, if successful, into commercial operation," explained Paula Carey, co-founder of Carbon8 Systems. "Ideally, we will do this at Duiven or elsewhere within AVRs operations in The Netherlands. Given the level of flue gas emissions from EfW plants and the need to stop ash going to landfill - and not forgetting the high cost of doing so - we see significant business opportunities for our COntainer in the EfW sector - in Europe and worldwide."

In addition to EfW and cement, Carbon8 Systems believes its patented Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT) solution can be deployed in the steel and paper industries.