Net Zero Festival day one - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news, top speakers and in-depth discussion from day one of the world's first Net Zero Festival from BusinessGreen, featuring a host of events and panels focusing on the topic of leadership
BusinessGreen brings you live coverage from day one of the Net Zero Festival, featuring a host of top business leaders, influential policymakers, academics and inspirational thinkers providing an invaluable guide to the economic and industrial revolution that will define the post-Covid world.
Follow this blog for the all the latest action throughout the day, which is broadly focused around the topic of net zero leadership - featuring appearances from the likes of Committee on Climate Change CEO Chris Stark, leading climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh, Imagine co-founder Paul Polman, Minister for Climate Change and Corporate Responsibility Lord Callanan, and a range of leading business executives from BT, Shell, National Grid, Bank of America, Shroders, Engie, Unilever, Anglian Water, innocent drinks, Tesco, Ørsted, and many more.
More news
Where next for the UK Climate Assembly?
Climate Assembly UK revealed public appetite for raising ambition to reach net zero, but much can also be learnt from the process itself for future climate policy making, argues Sophie Dicker from the Grantham Research Institute at LSE
Shell charts pathway to net zero shipping using hydrogen fuel cells
Hydrogen, liquified natural gas and technologies geared at improving the energy efficiency of ships are among Shell's proposed solutions to decarbonise its shipping business
US election: Trump and Biden clash over climate change in first Presidential debate
Trump acknowledged the role of greenhouse gases in driving climate change while Biden embraced a number of specific climate measures in debate marred by interruptions and personal attacks