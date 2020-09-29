Octopus Energy toasts US expansion with acquisition of startup Evolve Energy

Deal represents major milestone for the rapidly-growing UK energy technology firm's international expansion plans

UK energy company Octopus Energy has launched into the US following the $5m purchase of Silicon Valley and Houston-based energy technology start-up Evolve Energy.

The acquisition, announced this morning, will allow the rapidly-growing firm to introduce its Kraken cloud-based smart grid technology platform to US customers for the first time.

Octopus Energy said the acquisition was a "pivotal element" in its plan to break into the US market, following succesful forays into Australia and Germany.

The company said it plans to channel $100m of investment into its US expansion plans, as it works towards an ambitious aim of managing 25 million US energy accounts on the Kraken platform by 2027.

"In just four years, we have attracted 1.7 million customers to our business with a total of 17 million accounts contracted to our platform between ourselves and our license partners," said Octopus Energy chief executive and founder Greg Jackson. "Our ambitions for the US are high, but we haven't missed a target yet."

Octopus Energy - which achieved tech 'unicorn' status earlier this year after it acquired a 20 per cent stake in Australian energy firm Origin Energy - is targeting 100 million energy accounts worldwide by 2027.

Evolve Energy company founder Michael Lee said his firm, which was founded in 2018, was "thrilled" to join Octopus. "The US energy market is rapidly moving towards ultra-low cost renewable energy and is prime for a true digital transformation," he said.

The company, which is soon to be rebranded as Octopus Energy US, claims to use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to optimise energy use and push prices down for customers.