Net Zero Festival preview day - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news from today's preview event for BusinessGreen's world first Net Zero Festival featuring John Elkington, Farhana Yamin, Dale Vince, JLL, Innovate UK and Pukka Herbs
BusinessGreen brings you live coverage of today's Net Zero Festival preview day, which of comes ahead of the event proper kicking off on Wednesday which will see top business leaders, influential academics and policymakers, and inspirational thinkers to provide an invaluable guide to the economic and industrial revolution that will define the post-Covid world.
Follow this blog for the all the latest action this afternoon, featuring appearances fromsustainability leader John Elkington, environmental lawyer and activist Farhana Yamin, and Ecotricity CEO Dale Vince, as well as business figures from JLL, Innovate UK and Pukka Herbs.
More news
Net Zero Festival preview day - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news from today's preview event for BusinessGreen's world first Net Zero Festival featuring John Elkington, Farhana Yamin, Dale Vince, JLL, Innovate UK and Pukka Herbs
South Korea national assembly declares 'climate emergency'
Pressure increases on President Moon Jae-In to put 2050 net zero target in law and raise country's Paris climate ambitions
Biodiversity recovery: Boris Johnson pledges to protect 30 per cent of UK land by 2030
Prime Minister sets out fresh nature recovery targets for UK as he joins leaders of Germany, France, Bangladesh, and Mexico in backing Leaders Pledge for Nature, a 10-point plan geared at reversing global nature loss
Flexible futures: New tool calculates benefits of demand response and energy optimisation services
The Energy Opportunity Calculator, designed by energy tech specialists GridBeyond, enables firms to calculate potential financial benefits from adopting demand response and energy optimisation services