Net Zero Festival preview day - Live Blog

Catch up on all the latest news from today's preview event for BusinessGreen's world first Net Zero Festival featuring John Elkington, Farhana Yamin, Dale Vince, JLL, Innovate UK and Pukka Herbs

BusinessGreen brings you live coverage of today's Net Zero Festival preview day, which of comes ahead of the event proper kicking off on Wednesday which will see top business leaders, influential academics and policymakers, and inspirational thinkers to provide an invaluable guide to the economic and industrial revolution that will define the post-Covid world.

Follow this blog for the all the latest action this afternoon, featuring appearances fromsustainability leader John Elkington, environmental lawyer and activist Farhana Yamin, and Ecotricity CEO Dale Vince, as well as business figures from JLL, Innovate UK and Pukka Herbs.