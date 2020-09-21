AT&T dials up 2035 carbon neutral target

Telco giant unveils new package of ambitious emissions reduction targets, as company acknowledges it is already being impacted by worsening extreme weather

The world's biggest telecommunications company, AT&T, has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2035 as part of a new package of climate targets.

As part of the new strategy, the company will focus on a six-point plan for lowering emissions which includes installing energy-efficient hardware across its network, transitioning to a low-emissions fleet of hybrid vehicles, and entering into the power purchase agreements with renewable energy developers and utilising carbon offset schemes.

By achieving net zero emissions across its direct and energy-related emissions - known as Scope 1 and 2 emissions - the company said it will save energy equivalent to the annual power use of 1,104,036 homes.

Announcing the new goal late last week, John Stankey, AT&T's chief executive, said the company was already being hit by escalating climate impacts, such as the flooding, hurricanes, and wildfires that have become more intense across the US in recent years.

"Our network is tested by climate change and natural disasters every year," he said. "We recognize the long-term impact these commitments can have, and we owe it to the millions of customers who rely on our services to create the most resilient and sustainable business we can."

To mitigate the impact of a changing climate, the company is also expanding its Climate Change Analysis Tool (CCAT) across the US to better identify potential climate impacts on the network and operations over the next 30 years.

Last year, the company launched the £250,000 AT&T Climate Resiliency Community Challenge working with the a number of universities, including the University of Georgia and the University of South Florida, to collaborate with local governments in the US's Southeast to conduct climate risk analysis.

In addition to telecommunications networks, AT&T owns WarnerMedia, which includes influential brands such HBO, CNN, and Warner Bros. As part of it's six-point plan, AT&T said it will continue to reduce the environmental impact of film and TV production "through cleantech solutions, sustainable products, and reuse and waste reduction efforts".