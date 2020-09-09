World's first drive-in cinema for electric cars to premiere this autumn

Fully Charged replaces postponed annual electric vehicle expo with pioneering indoor cinema that promises a 'Covid-safe' viewing experience

Electric vehicle (EV) owners are being offered the chance to be part of a unique screening of the latest cinema blockbuster, Tenet, in what is thought to be the world's first indoor drive-in cinema experience.

The event - launched by clean energy and electric vehicle Youtube channel and events producer Fully Charged - is to take place over four days from 29 October to 1 November at Farnborough International.

Robert Llewellyn, founder of Fully Charged, said the event had been organised following the rescheduling of the annual Fully Charged LIVE event, which had been slated for this autumn but has now been moved to next year given the on-going restrictions on large gatherings in response to the coronavirus crisis.

"We were so disappointed to have to postpone our show to next summer, that we were determined to give our audience something else to look forward to," Llewellyn said.

Christopher Nolan's critically-acclaimed Tenet is the first blockbuster released since cinemas reopened last month. In a five-star review for the Guardian, critic Peter Bradshaw wrote: "Tenet is a gigantically confusing, gigantically entertaining and gigantically gigantic metaphysical action thriller in which a protagonist called The Protagonist battles cosmic incursions from the future while time flows backwards and forwards at the same time."

The screenings are sponsored by electric vehicle maker Polestar and those who book early will have the opportunity to test drive the new Polestar 2 car.

The event can be hosted indoors due to the absence of tailpipe emissions from electric cars, while the drive-in arrangements will ensure social distancing is maintained throughout.

Fully Charged said those who do not own electric cars can contact the channel directly in case alternative arrangements can be made.

"In a time where there has never been more emphasis on the air we breathe, it's fitting that zero emission electric vehicles enable us to host an indoor drive-in, and offer a COVID-safe environment too," Llewellyn said.