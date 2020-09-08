Sky Sports kicks off 'season of sustainability' with new green broadcast certification

Coverage of Premier and English Football League to carry Albert sustainability certification, as broadcaster steps up efforts to meet its ambitious 2030 net zero carbon goal

Top flight football coverage is the latest target of media giant Sky's efforts to curb its contribution to climate change, with the broadcaster announcing today that all Premier and English Football League matches shown live on Sky Sports this season will carry new green certifications.

Tagged 'the season of sustainability,' the new initiative will kick off at Anfield on 12 September when title holders Liverpool take on northern neighbours Leeds. The broadcast and all subsequent matches carried by Sky Sports will be produced in line with the 3-star standard provided under the industry-wide Bafta-backed albert sustainable certification scheme, the company said.

Sky added that it is committed to securing the albert label for all future football seasons and across other live sports broadcasts.

"Seeing the albert certification stamped on our new season football productions is a proud moment for the Sky Sports team," said Steve Smith, executive director of content at Sky Sports.

The initiative sees Sky's football coverage receive the highest sustainability certification standard available under the albert scheme, which sets out a series of environmental best practices for broadcasters to follow. "It's fantastic to see Sky setting themselves such ambitious targets," said Tricia Duffy, strategy advisor at BAFTA albert.

The move sees Sky make further progress towards its ambitious goal to be net zero carbon by 2030, two decades ahead of government legislation, which it announced in February this year. As well as cutting its own carbon emissions, the broadcaster has pledged to use its influence to talk directly to sports fans on climate issues, encouraging them to make everyday changes to reduce their carbon footprint.

The new certification also follows the launch earlier this summer of the Bafta albert Sports Consortium, which aims to bring together a host of leading sports broadcasters to explore how to curb the environmental impact of the sector. The group brings together a raft of key broadcasters and self-producing sport federations, including BT Sport, Sky Sports, BBC, ITV, Sunset & Vine, IMG, Premier League Productions, The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Formula 1, Aurora Media, and Channel 4.