Laptop maker Lenovo gets 'aggressive' with emissions targets

Technology giant Lenovo has this week announced "aggressive" new greenhouse gas emission targets as part of its latest Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) report.

As part of the plans, Lenovo will commit to halving emissions arising from its operations against current levels, including energy purchased for electricity, heat, steam and cooling, by 2030. It has also pledged to reduce the emissions intensity throughout its value chain - known as Scope 3 emissions - by a quarter by the same date.

And the the company said it was in the process of "identifying what it will take to reach net zero emissions by 2050".

The new targets have been approved by the Science-Based Emissions initiative, making Lenovo one of the first China-based companies to secure the independent validation which demonstrates that its emissions goals are in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

The new goals have been set following Lenovo's reduction of its operational and energy-related emissions - known as Scope 1 and 2 emissions - by 92 per cent by fiscal year 2019/20, exceeding a 40 per cent reduction goal set in 2010.

"We're incredibly proud of the progress we've made so far in reducing our impact on the environment through conscious effort, as well as investments across our operations," said Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing. "We, and other global companies like us, need to act promptly as the world is needing real environmental action. As a result, we are going further than ever before to set ambitious future targets so that we can build a better future where smarter technology continues to empower everyone, everywhere."

The company's 14th annual ESG report also details its expanded use of closed loop post-consumer recycled plastics for 66 products, a 214 per cent increase in the number of products over the previous fiscal year. Since 2005, Lenovo has used over 108 million kilograms of recycled plastic and more than five million kilograms of closed-loop plastic since 2018.

Efforts have also been focused on the lifespan of products in an industry that has been accused of building in 'planned obsolescence' for its products. The report said: "The durability of a product is critical to enabling a circular economy, so products are kept in use longer, limiting resource use in new products. Design decisions include a focus on quality, durability, and user experience. Designing a product for recyclability allows the parts, components and materials within Lenovo's products to be captured for reuse and recycling at the product's end of life."