Flora owner to introduce carbon labelling across its products

Plant-based food giant Upfield has unveiled plans to print environmental labels on 100 million packs of food by the close of 2021

Flora spread owner Upfield has become the latest company to embrace carbon labelling, announcing yesterday that it intends to print environmental information on the packaging of much of its range of plant-based spreads, creams, and margarines.

The on-pack labels are designed to help consumers understand the impact their food choices have on the climate and will be rolled out over the coming months to its biggest brands, Flora, Becel, ProActiv, and Rama, the company said.

The labels will subsequently be expanded to more brands by the end of 2021, with the plant-based food giant aiming to print labels on 100 million packs by the close of the year.

Upfield's chief corporate affairs and communications officer Dr Jeanette Fielding other firms to follow in its footsteps. "This initiative will support the transition to a more sustainable food system, using full disclosure and transparency as a key motivator for sustainable food choices," she said. "We call upon our industry peers to follow suit and implement on-pack carbon labelling now."

Environmental labelling has gained traction in recent years across multiple industries as companies' look to appeal to growing consumer appetite for sustainable goods, with advocates ranging from dairy-free milk firm Oatly to consumer goods behemoth Unilever and electronics giant Logitech. Beauty giant L'Oréal has also recently committed to including environmental information on its online product pages.

Upfield, which specialises in plant-based products, stressed today that its products are significantly more sustainable than dairy-based alternatives. A recent study of the life-cycle of its products - commissioned by the company - revealed that its margarines and spreads use roughly half the amount of water and have a 70 per cent smaller carbon footprint than dairy butter.

Sally Smith, head of sustainability at the company, said the firm was committed to ongoing assessments of its environmental impact of its food. "Living within environmental limits for a growing global population requires a shift from growers, manufacturers and consumers," she said. "Sharing science-based environmental assessments is the only responsible way of communicating to consumers the climate impact of their food choices."