Floating wind, captured mine heat, and net zero transport projects scoop government R&D funding
Latest round of UK Research and Innovation's (UKRI's) Strength in Places Fund delivers boost to 17 projects across the UK, including pioneering clean tech developments
Projects to develop a net zero transport supercluster in the Midlands, heat Glasgow homes using heat from abandoned mines, and turbocharge offshore wind farm construction in the South West are among the winners of the latest round of research and development funding announced by the UK government today.
The 17 research projects selected by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will receive up to £50,000 each and will be able to apply for a further £10m to £50m of long-term investment from the agency's 'Strength in Places Fund' later this year if early-stage development proves successful.
"We are backing our innovators and with the support they need to turn great ideas into first-class industries, products and technologies," said Business Secretary Alok Sharma. "From virtual construction projects to extracting clean heat from disused mines, the pioneering projects we are funding today will help create jobs and boost skills across the UK as we continue to drive forward our economic recovery."
Many of the selected projects are geared at decarbonising and revitalising the UK's economy as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis while striving towards meeting its 2050 net zero emissions goal.
One such project is a University of Strathclyde-led initiative to extract trapped heat from disused, flooded mines at three different locations in Glasgow in order to provide low carbon heat to homes and businesses. The developers said the approach had thepotential to generate nearly 10,000 jobs across the Central Belt of Scotland.
Other newly-funded projects geared towards delivering a net zero economy include a University of Nottingham-led project that aims to partner universities with the automotive, aerospace, and rail players in the Midlands to spur the development of green technologies, and plans by Cornwall Council's marine research and technology organisation Wave Hub to fast track the building of large-scale floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea through a new 'South West Floating Offshore Wind Accelerator'.
Today's announcement marks the second round of UKRI's Strength in Places Fund, which is designed to support projects that bring together businesses and research organisations to support local economic growth. In June, seven projects secured support in the fund's inaugural funding round, including a plan to develop zero emission, high-speed ferries in Belfast.
More news
'Structural changes are needed': Schroders warns recovery likely to lead to resurgence in global emissions
Latest edition of investment giant's Climate Progress Dashboard warns coronavirus crisis could undermine efforts to put global economy on track for net zero emissions
Plastic-free parenting: Pura co-founder Guy Fennell on launching a sustainable baby care brand in lockdown
Guy Fennell, cofounder of environmentally friendly baby wipe company Pura, talks to BusinessGreen about his plans to disrupt the wasteful baby care industry with kerbside nappy recycling and plastic-free baby wipes
Why Good Energy is joining the campaign to fight for ethical pensions
Juliet Davenport explains why the energy provider has become the latest pledge partner for the new Make My Money matter campaign - and why more businesses should consider doing likewise
'The time has come': Leading corporates call for acceleration of 'purpose-first economy'
Bosses from L’Oréal, Danone, Mastercard and Phillips pledge to help build an economic system where planet and society can 'thrive for generations to come’ in open letter