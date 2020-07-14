'Ready for change': Government unveils £5.2bn flood prevention and coastal management strategy

New funding confirmed alongside sweeping new strategy from the Environment Agency designed to bolster climate resilience across the UK

A raft of new flood prevention measures have been unveiled today by the UK government, as part of nationwide strategy designed to boost climate resilience and minimise flood risks through to 2100.

The strategy is backed by significant government investment for the next 10 years, following confirmation in the Spring Budget of £5.2bn of flood defence spending, alongside additional funding to better incorporate natural solutions into flood defences.

The Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) today announced that the £5.2bn investment will see the creation of around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences, capable of protecting 336,000 properties in England by 2027.

A further £200m fund will support innovative action across 25 local areas to improve resilience against flooding and coastal erosion. The cash will support the implementation of a range of natural solutions, including schemes such as creating hollows in the ground to catch and store flood water, which can be then also used to help combat summer droughts.

And in an attempt to support the government's 'green recovery' economic stimulus plans, an additional £170m is to be spent to accelerate work on "shovel-ready" flood defence schemes that can begin in 2020/21 in 22 areas, Defra added.

The new funding measures were confirmed today in a policy statement from Defra, and outlined in more detail in a new long-term flood and coastal risk management strategy from the Environment Agency.

The moves follow pointed criticism in recent months from the Committee on Climate Change and the Public Accounts Committee of MPs, which have accused the government of failing to deliver a sufficiently robust climate resilience strategy in the face of escalating long term flood and drought risks.

The new strategy will see support increase for a range of natural flood management schemes, including planting more trees, reconnecting rivers with their natural floodplain, deploying green infrastructure such as restored habitats in urban areas, and creating wetlands and saltmarshes in coastal areas to resist erosion. Incentives for farmers to capture water on their land are also likely to be included in the government's reformed agricultural subsidy regime, the strategy states.

The stated goal of the Environment Agency's strategy is to deliver "a nation ready for, and resilient to, flooding and coastal change - today, tomorrow and to the year 2100". In the long-term, it aims to foster "climate resilient places", both by building up flood and coastal and defences and through a range of broader actions, including nature-based solutions and avoiding inappropriate development on flood plains.

"Looking out to 2100, we need to help local places better plan and adapt to future flooding and coastal change," the strategy states. "This will mean being agile to the latest climate science, growth projections, investment opportunities and other changes to our local environment."

It also focuses on improving the resilience of the UK's built environment to flooding and coastal change, both in terms of critical infrastructure, such as electricity sub-stations and water treatment plants, and housing. As such it commits the government to providing expert advice to infrastructure providers, such as road, rail, water and power companies.

And it contains policy implications for insurers, launching a consultation that could enable them to offer discounted premiums to households that have fitted flood resilience measures, such as airbrick covers or non-return valves. The proposals also raise the prospect of insurers being asked to pay to improve flood-hit homes to make them more resilient.

The chief executive of insurance scheme Flood Re, Andy Bord, welcomed the changes. "We believe it is very important that the country is built back better and making homes more resilient through the uptake of property flood resilience adaptations is a key part of addressing the increasing threat of flooding resulting from climate change," he said.

The new measures follow a series of major floods that inundanted homes across north and central England, south Wales and the Scottish Borders last winter. The floods caused economic losses of £333m and hit Flood Re with claims of £160m that were 10 times higher than the previous year.

The government estimates the flood and coastal defences due to be delivered under the current plan should prevent £32bn in economic damage.

"For every £1 spent improving protection from flooding and coastal erosion, we avoid around £5 of property damages," said Emma Howard Body, Environment Agency chair. "The long-term commitments announced today will make homes, businesses and infrastructure more resilient to the accelerating impacts of the climate crisis."

Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, welcomed the new strategy, but also urged the government to continue to step up efforts to enhance flood resilience across the country.

"This significant package to better prepare for flooding is welcome, and we are particularly pleased to see a shift towards complementing protection measures with steps to build community preparedness," he said. "We remain of the view that government should adopt a national flood resilience standard to give households and businesses confidence in the face of increasing flood risk, and to ensure no communities are left behind.

"We are hopeful that today's plan marks the beginning of the end of reactive cycles of funding, and a fresh focus on levelling up flood resilience for communities across the UK."