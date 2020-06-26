Engie to install EV charging at Biffa sites nationwide

Biffa drivers will be able to use any charger on the nationwide GeniePoint network. Credit: Engie

Partnership will give Biffa waste truck and company cars drivers access to EV chargers at company facilities as well as those across Engie's nationwide EV charging network.

Zero-emissions waste truck and company car drivers will soon be able to refuel at Engie GeniePoint electric vehicle (EV) chargers installed at Biffa's waste management sites nationwide.

Engie EV Solutions revealed yesterday it has bagged a deal to roll out EV charging infrastrcture at all of the waste giant's UK facilities.

The infrastructure boost will benefit Biffa's existing fleet of more than 600 electric Nissan NV200 vans, as well as a growing number of company car drivers and other site visitors who are swapping from internal combustion vehicles to EVs, Engie said.

The partnership also gives Biffa employees and drivers access to Engie's nationwide network of EV chargers, dubbed the GeniePoint Network.

"In order to meet the current future demands for vehicle charging it was essential that Biffa found a reliable, experienced and cost effective partner to deliver an effective solution," said Mark Robson, head of procurement at Biffa. "In Engie we have found just that partner and we are very much looking forward to working with them to expand our coverage of charging points to support both front line vehicles and other company vehicles."

Fourteen Alfen EV chargers with a combination of 22kW twin socket load balanced units as well as some single and dual socket 7kW will be installed initially, according to Engie. All of the chargers will be run on the energy company's GeniePoint Platform.

Alex Bamberg, the managing director of Engie EV Solutions, toasted the deal, noting that the company was "ideally placed" to support Biffa's decarbonisation efforts by "providing the latest in EV charging technology in a scalable solution to support future growth as it transitions to zero carbon transport in the coming months and years".

The two firms have worked together since 2018, when Engie was hired to deliver a ‘fully integrated facilities management service' to optimise the waste giant's sites and operations.

The announcement comes just weeks after Engie announced that it had bagged a deal to install 13 new rapid chargers in the West Midlands.