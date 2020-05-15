Nespresso ramps up recycled aluminium coffee pod content in bid for a greener brew

Coffee capsule brand launched aluminium pods made using 80 per cent recycled aluminium

Nespresso's first coffee machine capsules made using 80 per cent recycled aluminium have been launched today, as part of the Nestlé-owned brand's ongoing drive to boost its sustainability credentials.

The Switzerland-based firm claims the new aluminium coffee pods are the first on the market to feature such a high level of recycled content. The move that follows the recent introduction of fully recyclable packaging made from 95 per cent recycled material for its coffee pod machines.

The new single-use aluminium coffee pods are also made of thinner aluminium foil, which requires 9.2 per cent less metal to produce and is eight per cent lighter in weight, the company explained.

Jérôme Pérez, head of sustainability at Nespresso, described the new capsules as a "significant milestone" for improving the circularity of its business.

"We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve the sustainability and circularity of our operations, including the way we source, use, and recycle materials," he said. "Reaching 80 per cent recycled aluminium in our capsules is a significant milestone, and something we have worked hard to achieve together with our suppliers."

Nespresso and other rival manufacturers have faced criticism over the environmental impact of their popular single-serve pods, which each produce one cup of coffee before being discarded thereafter.

However, Nespresso argues aluminium is a sustainable material as it is infinitely recyclable, as well as being adept at protecting the freshness of the coffee inside the capsules, and it has been making increasing efforts to curb the environmental impact of capsules through new designs and collection and recycling services.

The firm has been rolling out its own household recycling service enabling users to have their used pods collected and recycled at a dedicated aluminium reprocessing facility for use again in other products, and it has also invited rival capsule manufacturers to join the scheme.