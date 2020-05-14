'Carbon neutral computing': Intel plots path to zero waste, zero carbon computers

Computer chip giant's sustainability report outlines a raft of new green goals, including a pledge to send zero waste to landfill and achieve "net positive" water use.

Intel has today unveiled a raft of new sustainability goals, declaring that "carbon neutral computing" is possible within the next 10 years if the right advances are made in sustainable design and energy efficiency are made.

As part of a series of new sustainability ambitions unveiled today, the computer chip giant outlined its intention to work with PC manufacturers to develop the "most energy-efficient PC in the world, one that eliminates carbon, water and waste in its design and use" by 2030.

Developing a new generation of sustainable computers will involve exploring advances in sensor technology to shrink computer power usage, partnering with material vendors on recyclable packaging, and developing "longer-term, energy efficient architectures", the company said.

Chief executive Bob Swan said a collective response was required across the IT industry to tackle the climate crisis. "The world is facing challenges that we understand better each day as we collect and analyse more data, they go unchecked without a collective response - from climate change, to deep digital divides around the world, to the current pandemic that has fundamentally changed all our lives," he said. "We can solve them, but only by working together."

Further 2030 sustainability commitments unveiled today by the company include a pledge to source 100 per cent renewable energy globally and prevent any waste going to landfill. It has also promised to implement circular economy strategies for 60 per cent of its manufacturing waste streams and achieve "net positive" water use by restoring water to match all its water use and funding projects in water-stressed areas.

Intel also said it would work with cloud service providers to define new data centre energy use and carbon reduction metrics, and with policymakers and the broader industry to encourage the application of emissions cutting technologies in high-impact industries.

The company noted that it had hit most of its 2020 environmental goals, including a pledge to reduce its emissions by 10 per cent compared to 2010 levels; achieve zero hazardous waste to landfill; maintain 100 per cent clean energy at its US operations and increase renewable power use internationally; and achieve a 90 per cent non-hazardous waste recycling rate. Meanwhile, it said it was "on track" to meet a 2025 goal to restore as much water as it uses, but it had fallen short against a goal to make notebook computers and data centre server products 25 times more energy efficient.

Swan said that technology must play a key role in combatting the climate crisis. "Intel and many others in technology-driven industries see the opportunity to leverage our R&D, creativity, expertise and influence to collaborate on these critical issues and will become even stronger and more relevant as a result," he argued. "For Intel it's embedded in our purpose to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on Earth."