Sustainable freight: Oatly partners with Einride to electrify Swedish logistics

Oat drink pioneer Oatly will soon ship plant-based drinks from its factory in Sweden on electric trucks developed by EV start up Einride.

The two Swedish sustainability innovators announced the new partership today, predicting the electrification initiative would shrink the carbon footprint of journeys between the Oatly factory and intermediary destinations by 87 per cent.

Simon Broadbent, the drink company's supply chain director, said: "Sustainability is at the core of everything we do and we are committed to driving change across the food industry through embracing new sustainable solutions in every area of our business. Electrical transportation is a key part of our supply shain strategy globally."

The partners claim that the deal, which is set to come into effect in late 2020, will make Oatly "one of the world's first companies to electrify transportation on commercial routes".

The deal gives Oatly access to Einride's freight mobility platform, which provides insights into shipping volume, distance driven, and associated emissions.

Robert Falck, chief executive and founder of Einride, said that the firm was "proud" to be partnering with a "pioneer in sustainable food production".

"Road freight transport as it currently exists is a system that drastically needs to change," he said. Nearly seven per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions come from this road freight, a figure that will only increase if we do not switch to more sustainable solutions like Einride's freight mobility platform, which enables both a sustainable business and environment."

Einride, which is best known for its autonomous haul freight vehicles, raised $25m in a funding round in October that it said would fund its expansion into the US. The company also signed a deal to provide electric trucks to Lidl Sweden in April.