Coronavirus: Government delays ban on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds

Campaigners criticise government's decision to delay implementation of single-use plastic ban until October 2020

A crackdown on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds in England that was due to come into force this month has been pushed back by the government in response to the "huge challenges" being faced by businesses as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) yesterday confirmed it was postponing implementation of the ban, which is aimed at tackling waste and pollution caused by single-use plastics, by a further six months until October 2020.

"Given the huge challenges posed to businesses by coronavirus, we have confirmed we will delay the introduction of our ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds until October 2020," Defra said in a statement.

"We remain absolutely committed to turning the tide on the widespread use of single-use plastics and the threat they pose to our natural environment. This ban is yet another measure to clamp down on unnecessary plastic so we can better protect our precious wildlife and leave our environment in a better state for future generations."

It is estimated around 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers, and 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds are used in England every year. In addition to the waste mountain that is created, around 10 per cent of cotton buds are flushed down the toilet, posing a danger to marine wildlife in oceans and waterways.

The decision to postpone the ban was met with criticism from environmental campaigners. Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, said plastic lobbyists "have been working overtime and have succeeded" in securing a delay to the ban.

"Let's hope this isn't the beginning of a slippery slope when the UK public have made it very clear that they want industry to protect nature, not continue to pollute and destroy it," she added.

First touted in 2018 by then-Prime Minister Theresa May, the ban covers a range of single use plastic items, although a number of exemptions have been included in a bid to "strike the right balance" between reducing the environmental impact and protecting the rights of people with medical conditions and disabilities who may require such items.

Many businesses have already voluntarily moved to phase out single use plastics in favour of more sustainable alternatives. Scotland also plans to outlaw plastic straws and cotton buds by the end of this year, while the EU is set to ban a whole host of single-use plastic items, including plastic straws and stirrers, by 2021.

Lucy Siegle, chair of the Real Circularity Coalition, said the delay on banning the plastic items in England "risks plunging us further into the plastic pollution crisis that has blighted our lives for decades".

"This delay is all set to deliver negligible benefits for UK plc which is battling much more profound problems than the kind of straws they sell," she added.

The move comes as policymakers rush to develop new policies to stimulate their economies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Some businesses and campaigners have called on governments to retain environmental policies and deliver explicitly green stimulus plans to drive the recovery. But at the same time some lobby groups across multiple industries have stepped up calls for governments to delay or water down environmental rules, citing cost and compliance concerns at a time when businesses are battling the escalating economic crisis.