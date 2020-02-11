Boris Johnson unveils £5bn boost for bus and cycle funding

Bus and cycle routes outside London are to be overhauled as part of the package of funding

New five year funding package to deliver at least 4,000 zero emission buses and a series of 'Mini Holland' cycle infrastructure plans

Boris Johnson will today announce a £5bn boost to the UK's green transport infrastructure, promising to overhaul bus and cycle routes outside of London as part of his plans to 'level up' the UK's regional economies.

In a statement to Parliament the Prime Minister will confirm a new five year funding package for every region outside of London, which will feature at least 4,000 new zero emission buses, the creation of over 250 miles of new separated cycle routes and safe junctions in towns and cities across England, and "dozens" of new 'Mini-Holland' schemes to "transform town centres across the country to make them safer to get around".

The full details for the bus funding programme - which also includes plans for new routes, expanded bus lanes, and more affordable fares - will be announced in an upcoming National Bus Strategy, to be published later this year at the Comprehensive Spending Review.

The new funding also follows the allocation last week of £170m through a new electric bus funding competition that aims to create England's first all-electric bus town.

Meanwhile, the 'Mini Holland' programme will see the government work with local councils to pilot 'low-traffic neighbourhoods' that reduce lorry traffic and make side streets safer to walk, cycle and play in while maintaining the vehicle access people need to get around.

Johnson said the new plans would support both the government's net zero emissions goals and its wider economic strategy.

"Local transport connections have a truly transformative role to play in levelling up infrastructure across the country," he said. "Our daily journeys for work or leisure are about so much more than just getting from A to B - they are the key to accessing skilled jobs and opportunities, boosting businesses and unlocking economic growth for towns, cities and regions across this country. That's why improving connectivity by overhauling bus services and making cycling easier than ever is such an important step forward, to make sure every community has the foundations it needs to thrive."

His comments were echoed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps who said the government wants "everyone across this country to have the transport services they need to improve their lives and opportunities - to do that, we must invest in the here and now".

The news comes just days after reports revealed the Treasury is considering a host of green spending plans ahead of next month's Budget, including proposals for new domestic energy efficiency grants and incentives and plans to extend and increase existing electric vehicle grants that are due to lapse from April.

It also comes as Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove prepares to give a speech this morning on the government's plans for the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said the latest funding was further evidence the government is wants "to level up transport services in every region of the UK".

"As part of the plan, we are investing £5bn in bus and cycle links," he said. "The extra funding will improve people's everyday journeys, making them quicker and easier."

However, the new package is likely to face criticism from opposition parties, which went into last year's general election promising greater funding for green infrastructure and more ambitious plans to decarbonise the UK's transport network. Most notably Labour put forward plans to make every bus in the UK electric by 2030 as part of its wider net zero plans.