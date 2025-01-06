'Mobilising capital': GFANZ shifts focus, as exodus of US banks from net zero groups gathers pace

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero announces plan to restructure and ramp up efforts to boost clean energy investment, but campaigners warn group is watering down membership criteria

The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) has announced a shift in its focus, which will see the influential coalition of financial firms work with any institution "working to mobilise capital...

James Murray
More from James Murray

What can the UK green economy expect in 2025?

'A record-breaking year': NESO confirms grid reached lowest carbon intensity on record in 2024

