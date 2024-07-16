How swapping gas for clean tech could cut household energy bills by more than 40 per cent

clock • 8 min read
Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson launches the Sustainable Markets Initiative's latest report - Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Octopus Energy founder Greg Jackson launches the Sustainable Markets Initiative's latest report - Credit: Octopus Energy

Two new reports explore how heat pumps, solar panels, and batteries could make big energy bills 'a thing of the past' - and how the domestic clean tech boom could be turbocharged by one simple policy change

Swapping gas boilers for green home technologies, such as heat pumps, solar panels, and batteries, can cut energy bills by more than 40 per cent and increase a home's value by up to 16 per cent. And the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

22 July 2024 • 3 min read
02

How to assure a credible sustainability strategy

18 July 2024 • 3 min read
03

Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister

19 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator

19 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Government urges nature groups to help deliver a 'win-win for housebuilding and nature'

22 July 2024 • 5 min read

More on Technology

Cold economy: Report warns upgraded cooling technologies needed to tackle worsening heat risk
Technology

Cold economy: Report warns upgraded cooling technologies needed to tackle worsening heat risk

Birmingham Energy Institute makes the case for urgent action to prepare for surging demand for cooling systems

Roger Harrabin
clock 18 July 2024 • 2 min read
Aira teams up with Octopus Energy on new heat pump tariffs
Technology

Aira teams up with Octopus Energy on new heat pump tariffs

Swedish manufacturer partners with Octopus Energy to offer bespoke energy tariffs to customers that purchase its heat pumps

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 July 2024 • 2 min read
Tackling the transition: Vodafone UK's Carbon Reduction Plan
Technology

Tackling the transition: Vodafone UK's Carbon Reduction Plan

Partner Insight: 2023 was the warmest year since global records began and climate-related catastrophes are on the rise. Against this worrying context, Vodafone UK’s chief corporate affairs & sustainability officer, Nicki Lyons, explains the importance...

Nicki Lyons, Vodafone
clock 17 July 2024 • 4 min read