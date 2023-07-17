Could smaller cars hold the answer to critical mineral concerns?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Advertising pictures for General Motors' all-electric SUV | Credit: iStock
Image:

Advertising pictures for General Motors' all-electric SUV | Credit: iStock

New research argues policies that promote smaller, cheaper, more resource-efficient cars could slash Europe's passenger vehicle sector's dependency on critical minerals by over 20 per cent

The public safety and climate dangers of the trend towards ever-larger passenger cars have been well documented. Guerilla climate activists the Tyre Extinguishers have been prowling European city streets...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

Most read
01

'World first': Dale Vince touts plan for Ecojet electric airline

17 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

18 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
04

Is net zero maximalism blinding us to the death of business as usual?

18 July 2023 • 7 min read
05

CBI: The UK faces 'ticking clock' to grasp £57bn green growth opportunity

16 July 2023 • 9 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: iStock
Automotive

Government powers up rules to make EV charging easier

New regulations laid in parliament seek to improve consumer experience of public charging and make charge points 'easy and reliable'

Amber Rolt
clock 14 July 2023 • 3 min read
Gridserve charging hub | Credit: Gridserve
Automotive

Happy travels: Gridserve releases new index to help holidaying EV drivers

New EV Holiday Hotspot Index ranks UK attractions based on nearby charging infrastructure to help families plan EV based 'staycations'

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2023 • 3 min read
Poll reveals public confusion over electric vehicle transition
Automotive

Poll reveals public confusion over electric vehicle transition

New survey from ECIU reveals limited public understanding of petrol and diesel car phase out, even as demand for EVs continues to soar

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2023 • 5 min read