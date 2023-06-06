Does carbon offsetting impede or drive corporate climate action?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Companies which buy carbon offsets decarbonise twice as fast as those that do not, arresting new research suggests

Do corporate carbon offsets give companies a cover to delay action on their emissions? Or can they provide a mechanism for companies to actually drive down their emissions, by encouraging them to establish...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Precedent setting': Shell, Petronas, and Repsol rapped over green ads

'The end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing?': What the ASA's latest climate rulings mean for fossil fuel marketing

Most read
01

Study: Airlines to miss net zero goals unless demand is reduced

06 June 2023 • 3 min read
02

Keir Starmer to promise 'proper' green industrial strategy under a Labour government

05 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
04

Does carbon offsetting impede or drive corporate climate action?

06 June 2023 • 6 min read
05

'Jaw dropping': Underground fungi storing a third of world's fossil fuel CO2, study finds

06 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Offsets

Credit: iStock
Offsets

Could the cost of carbon offsetting double by 2030?

PwC warns rising carbon credit costs on the voluntary carbon market driven by growing integrity push could render some offset-reliant net zero plans 'unviable'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 May 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Offsets

Verra CEO and founder steps down as carbon credits body eyes 'next phase'

David Antonioli to stay on as senior consultant to board to help advise transition to new leadership under interim CEO Judith Simon

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 May 2023 • 3 min read
Artists rendering of the new Mammoth negative emissions plant. Credit: Climeworks
Offsets

Coalition for Negative Emissions urges businesses to 'be positive' about carbon removals

New paper sets out how emerging carbon removal projects can be effectively incorporated into net zero strategies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 May 2023 • 3 min read