Truss brands climate activists part of 'anti-growth coalition' in protest-disrupted conference speech

Prime Minister sets out vision for growing the economy by cutting taxes in first address to Conservative Party Conference
Liz Truss restated her commitment to net zero, renewables, and nuclear power, as well as North Sea oil and gas, in her keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference this morning, which saw the embattled...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial