Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

clock • 5 min read
PwC's Net Zero Economy Index finds decarbonisation rates among G20 countries are falling 'alarmingly short' of global climate targets

G20 countries are not decarbonising nearly quickly enough to meet the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement, with nine of the world's 20 largest economies showing a slowdown in their rate of decarbonisation...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

More on Policy

Governments should look to emulate policies that helped slash offshore wind costs, the report argues | Credit: iStock
Policy

'Decisive government action is essential': New study details how regulation and investment key to boosting green energy

Recent history indicates government intervention is critical to driving growth and innovation in energy markets, research argues

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
Downtown Chicago | Credit: iStock
Management

How corporates came to see climate action as a multi-trillion dollar opportunity

Survey by CDP reveals top US firms see climate action as major economic opportunity

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 September 2022 • 5 min read
The Prime Minister Liz Truss chairs her first Cabinet | Credit: Number 10
Policy

Government unveils business Energy Bill Relief Scheme

New measures to cap energy bills for businesses and public sector this winter, but scheme only confirmed for initial six months

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 September 2022 • 7 min read