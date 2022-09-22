Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

PwC's Net Zero Economy Index finds decarbonisation rates among G20 countries are falling 'alarmingly short' of global climate targets
G20 countries are not decarbonising nearly quickly enough to meet the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement, with nine of the world's 20 largest economies showing a slowdown in their rate of decarbonisation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial