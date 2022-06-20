Could clean energy bring an end to Africa's worsening energy access crisis

clock • 5 min read
Could clean energy bring an end to Africa's worsening energy access crisis

New IEA report reveals encouraging recent trends have been thrown into reverse by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine - but clean energy investment could swiftly reignite development

The fallout from the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is continuing to impact some of the poorest communities on the planet and could bring a halt to some of the more encouraging development trends...

James Murray
James Murray

COP President looks to advance South Africa's flagship Just Energy Transition Partnership

Global Briefing: Australia strengthens official climate targets

COP President looks to advance South Africa's flagship Just Energy Transition Partnership
COP President looks to advance South Africa's flagship Just Energy Transition Partnership

Alok Sharma travels to South Africa this week to confirm fresh funding for major sustainable development programme that experts hope could provide template for further deals

Connected Energy celebrates £15m funding boost for EV battery recycling vision

Caterpillar and Volvo among group of big name investors to back plans to turn EV batteries into large scale energ storage arrays

Mammoth Teesside offshore wind turbine base factory secures planning approval

Project developers pledge to design facility using sustainable approaches that optimise energy use

