The IPCC's Mitigation of Climate Change report: At a glance

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
The IPCC's Mitigation of Climate Change report: At a glance

BusinessGreen's quick guide to the IPCC's landmark Working Group III report on climate solutions

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has this afternoon published a landmark guide to climate change solutions, the first report of its type in more than six years. The third in a trilogy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Essential reference': IPCC gears up to set out climate crisis solutions in landmark report

Clarks taps AI-enabled returns App to help give paper wastage and supply chain emissions the boot

Most read
01

'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge over UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

29 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

'We're going to be all in': Bank of America executive calls for stronger net zero push in response to geopolitical instability

29 March 2022 • 3 min read
03

Swarovski becomes latest business to agree CO2 removal deal with Climeworks

30 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

'We have made changes': Amazon switches single-use plastic delivery bags to recyclable paper

30 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Wind and solar have arrived': Has renewable energy reached an inflection point worldwide?

30 March 2022 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Renewables investment must be ramped up as fossil fuels are phased out, IPCC has argued | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'Half measures won't halve emissions': The green economy reacts to IPCC's climate solutions report

Green business figures, politicians, environmental groups, economists and more react to leading climate experts' assessment of the solutions needed to deliver net zero

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 04 April 2022 • 12 min read
The world has the tools at its disposal to halve emissions by 2030, the IPCC concluded | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'It is now or never': IPCC concludes world has the tools and financial clout to halve emissions by 2030

Governments approve landmark report that warns window for action is fast closing to avoid catastrophic climate change, but affordable technologies exist across every sector to slash emissions this decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 April 2022 • 7 min read
Government revs up £7bn overhaul of England's bus services
Transport

Government revs up £7bn overhaul of England's bus services

Lower fares, integrated ticket systems, and more bus lanes to be included in new 'Bus Back Better' push

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 04 April 2022 • 2 min read