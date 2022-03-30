'Wind and solar have arrived': Has renewable energy reached an inflection point worldwide?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Wind and solar continue to send records tumbling worldwide | Credit: iStock
Image:

Wind and solar continue to send records tumbling worldwide | Credit: iStock

Average growth of wind and solar power generation over last 10 years suggest the clean energy sources can grow enough to steer a 1.5C pathway, latest analysis from Ember warns

Wind and solar power hit a new record in 2021, generating 10 per cent of the world's entire electricity needs for the first time ever, but overall emissions still continued to grow as power demand rallied...

Cecilia Keating
More from Cecilia Keating

'We're going to be all in': Bank of America executive calls for stronger net zero push in response to geopolitical instability

'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge over UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

Third of Brits interested in switching to heat pumps to help shun Russian gas
Third of Brits interested in switching to heat pumps to help shun Russian gas

Ahead of launch of Boiler Upgrade Grant scheme, polling shows significant numbers of households are considering switching to electric heating technologies

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 30 March 2022 • 2 min read
Wind turbine blades wait to be shipped offshore in Hull | Credit: iStock
'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge over UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

EU accuses UK of undermining efforts to tackle climate change through its plan to make domestic content a criteria for Contracts for Difference eligibility

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 March 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
IRENA: 'Radical' short-term action required to pull climate goals back from brink

Investment in renewables and other clean technologies must reach $5.7tr a year by 2030, Abu Dhabi based body warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 March 2022 • 4 min read