'Wind and solar have arrived': Has renewable energy reached an inflection point worldwide?

Average growth of wind and solar power generation over last 10 years suggest the clean energy sources can grow enough to steer a 1.5C pathway, latest analysis from Ember warns
Wind and solar power hit a new record in 2021, generating 10 per cent of the world's entire electricity needs for the first time ever, but overall emissions still continued to grow as power demand rallied...
