Kent zero: HyPoint showcases Sandwich zero emission aviation research facility

US firm HyPoint this week cut the ribbon at its new fuel cell research facility in Kent, in what has been hailed as a major coup for the UK's green economy
You would not think it as you walk its narrow streets of half-timbered houses or admire its sleepy quay from a 250-year-old toll bridge, but the quaint Kent town of Sandwich has long been at the leading...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial