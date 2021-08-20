ADVERTISEMENT

Global Briefing: July 2021 was hottest month ever recorded, scientists warn

Cecilia Keating
clock 20 August 2021 • 5 min read
Fire fighters battle wildlfires in Bodrum, Turkey, this summer | Credit: iStock
Image:

Fire fighters battle wildlfires in Bodrum, Turkey, this summer | Credit: iStock

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including China ETS forecasts, India's infrastructure blitz and Germany's CO2 rise

July was the hottest month on record, US climate scientists warn July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded on the planet, data released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)...

Planes, cars, diets and homes: How can the government enlist the public in its net zero mission?

Oil and gas services firm Wood clinches £430m UK green transition loan

More on Management

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators in Parliament Square in 2019
Politics

Extinction Rebellion gears up for 'joyous' London climate protests

Activist plots fortnight of civil disobedience across capital from Monday in bid to ramp up pressure for action at COP26

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 August 2021 • 3 min read
Reducing car use is one of a raft of behaviour changes seen as key to delivering net zero | Credit: iStock
Policy

Planes, cars, diets and homes: How can the government enlist the public in its net zero mission?

As public debates about the type and scale of lifestyle change required to deliver a more sustainable economy rage, the Tony Blair Institute provides government with a list of priorities

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 August 2021 • 9 min read
Holyrood | Credit: Kim Traynor
Politics

Scottish Greens poised to join government in Holyrood

Expected power sharing deal with SNP would take Green Party into government for the first time anywhere in the UK

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 August 2021 • 3 min read