Global Briefing: Canada sets 2035 target to make all new car and van sales zero emission

clock 02 July 2021 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Canada sets 2035 target to make all new car and van sales zero emission

Canada joins push to phase out internal combustion engine Canada has become the latest country to set a target to end the sale of fossil fuelled cars and vans, after the government announced...

Statkraft teams up with SolarAid for £2m solar light push

'Smarter Living': Pilot project reveals how smart technologies could slash household emissions

More on Automotive

Homes are the second largest contributor to the UK's emissions, after transport
Buildings

Taylor Wimpey pushed for weaker Future Homes Standard, Greenpeace investigation reveals

Documents obtained by green group's investigations unit reveals housebuilder told government its plan to slash emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2025 were 'too ambitious'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 July 2021 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Skills

'Woefully prepared': How can the UK plug its looming net zero skills gap?

New report from think tank Onward warns that without a major revamp of the UK's skills strategy its net zero goals and economic competitiveness will be at risk

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 July 2021 • 7 min read
Net zero academies could be critical to plugging the UK's net zero skills shortage
Skills

Net zero academies could be critical to plugging the UK's net zero skills shortage

Recasting further education colleges into 'net zero academies' that equip workers with crucial skills that can accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK's homes, transport and industry, argues Onward's Alex Luke

Alex Luke, Onward
clock 05 July 2021 • 4 min read