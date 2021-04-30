Global Briefing: Epicurious vows to move beyond beef
Surging demand for sustainable cooking recipes, German hydrogen hub development plans, and the beginning of the end for Japanese coal power?
Epicurious reveals it pulled plug on beef recipes in support of more sustainable diets The hugely influential US food media brand Epicurious this week announced it has moved "left beef behind", confirming...
In defence of net zero
Concerns about the efficacy of net zero targets are justified, but could condemnation of the concept from Greta Thunberg and others inadvertently serve to undermine efforts to decarbonise?
Calls for plastic bag ban intensify as Co-op announces it will scrap 'bags for life'
Co-op becomes second supermarket to scrap bags for life as campaigners mount ‘Big Bag Ban’ in wake of government's move to delay raising charge on plastic bags