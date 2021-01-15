From taxes to targets: How can the UK curb its offshore carbon emissions?

Imported emissions make up 46 per cent of the UK's carbon footprint
Major report makes the case for new carbon tax on imported goods and goods, as the Environment Secretary reveals the UK's climate targets could eventually cover carbon embodied in imported goods

Imported emissions have always been a hugely contentious issue, with campaigners maintaining national carbon targets should cover emissions arising from the manufacture of products produced abroad for...

