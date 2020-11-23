G20 reiterates commitment to tackling 'pressing' climate challenge, as Trump left isolated
President Trump may have raged against Paris Agreement, but the rest of the G20 simply reaffirmed plans to ramp up national climate strategies and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies
The transfer of power is particularly brutal for those who refuse to accept that they lost. This weekend President Trump's final appearance at a G20 Summit was defined by the near complete marginalisation...
More news
Government sets sights on securing 12GW of renewable power from next contract auction
Plans to hold fourth Contracts for Difference auction for range of different renewables technologies confirmed by government for late 2021
Net-zero is not just a buzzword - businesses must show they are serious about climate action
New survey finds many companies have set net zero climate targets, but few have milestones to reach them, explains South Pole CEO Renat Heuberger
Green energy giants team up to launch Renewable Hydrogen Coalition
Dual boost for emerging hydrogen economy as key trade bodies launch new initiative and Hyundai and Ineos ink agreement to advance fuel cell technology development
Chancellor urged to use Spending Review to catalyse transition to net zero road transport
Industry alliance urges government to consider a raft of tax measures and financial incentives in support of new target date to phase out of diesel and petrol cars from 2030