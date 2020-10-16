Global Briefing: China plans $900bn green grid upgrade programme
All the green business news from around the world this week
Reports: China to accelerate investment in new gird infrastructure The Chinese government has provided the first evidence that its recent unveiling of a net zero emissions target will trigger a new wave...
More news
Global Briefing: China plans $900bn green grid upgrade programme
All the green business news from around the world this week
John Lewis Partnership targets net zero carbon by 2035
Waitrose and John Lewis bring forward net zero goal by 15 years as group outlines new food waste and online delivery strategies
BusinessGreen's James Murray takes home coveted Editor of the Year award
Commendation at the AOP Awards follows hugely successful year for BusinessGreen as the wider green economy embarks on critical decade
Government commits to publish Net Zero Strategy ahead of COP26
Plans for 'comprehensive' policy document that sets out pathway to net zero emission economy confirmed in government's formal response to CCC's latest progress report