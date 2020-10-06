'Decarbonisation by stealth is not possible': Aldersgate Group steps up calls for fast-tracked net zero policies
Ahead of the Prime Minister's promised new green recovery package, a new report from the business advocacy group outlines a raft of near-term policy interventions that could put the UK on track to reaching net zero emissions
The gap between the government's net zero rhetoric and its policy agenda remains. Just two weeks ago, the Prime Minister told the UN General Assembly that the world could not afford to "dither and delay"...
More news
Boris Johnson: 'We are progressing with gale force speed on the green economy'
Prime Minister takes swipe at 'people used to sneer at wind power 20 years ago' in speech that majors on green economy ambitions
Net Zero Festival: Provide tax breaks for climate-friendly dishes, Treasury urged
Sustainable Restaurant Association argues diners should pay less for climate-friendly dishes, arguing tax breaks could support the hospitality sector post-Covid-19 and help drive more sustainable diets
UK electric car sales surge despite bleak period for car market, figures show
Pure electric vehicle sales are up 664 per cent since 2016 while diesel sales are down 75 per cent through the same period, according to SMMT
Mars claims its palm oil is deforestation-free after ditching hundreds of suppliers
But confectionery giant warns businesses need to work together to fix 'broken' palm oil supply chains that further destruction of tropical forests