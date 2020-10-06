'Decarbonisation by stealth is not possible': Aldersgate Group steps up calls for fast-tracked net zero policies

Decarbonisation of homes is just one area that requires further policy support, according to the report | Credit: Owen Price
Ahead of the Prime Minister's promised new green recovery package, a new report from the business advocacy group outlines a raft of near-term policy interventions that could put the UK on track to reaching net zero emissions

The gap between the government's net zero rhetoric and its policy agenda remains. Just two weeks ago, the Prime Minister told the UN General Assembly that the world could not afford to "dither and delay"...

