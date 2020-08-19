'Britain can lead the world': Government offers glimpse of CCUS vision for the 2020s
Government sets out plan to establish business models and funding mechanisms to deliver carbon capture and storage at scale in the 2020s
The government has offered the firmest indication yet of its vision for the development of carbon capture storage and utilisation (CCUS) over the next decade, as it this week fired the starting gun towards...
Ofgem to probe record £718m grid balancing costs during Covid-19 lockdown
Energy regulator's three month review geared at better managing UK grid costs in future as more renewables and green technologies come online
Poll: Most Europeans view climate change as more pressing issue than pandemic
Of seven counties surveyed by Vattenfall, however, UK was the only outlier, where residents now view epidemics as a bigger threat than the climate crisis
Wales' maiden floating offshore wind project secures seabed rights
The Crown Estate grants leasing rights to 96MW Erebus floating wind demonstration project, a joint venture between Total and Simply Blue Energy