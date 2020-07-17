Global Briefing: Japan to slash coal power financing in developing world

Global Briefing: Japan to slash coal power financing in developing world
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week

Japan hails 'turning point' in climate efforts The Japanese government has unveiled its long-awaited new coal financing policy, pledging to drastically curb its much-criticised investments in new coal...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news