Global Briefing: Japan to slash coal power financing in developing world
Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week
Japan hails 'turning point' in climate efforts The Japanese government has unveiled its long-awaited new coal financing policy, pledging to drastically curb its much-criticised investments in new coal...
Britishvolt eyes South Wales site for UK's first 'gigafactory'
Start-up working with Welsh Government to develop 30GWh battery manufacturing plant and accompanying 200MW solar farm
Study: Electrical waste costing UK £370m in lost valuable raw materials each year
Around 500,000 tonnes of valuable electricals lost, binned, hoarded or stolen in the UK last year, research suggests
We Mean Business and Amazon team up in support of The Climate Pledge
Global green business coalition to work with tech giant to encourage businesses to adopt more ambitious net zero goals