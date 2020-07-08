The Chancellor's Green Jobs Plan: The Green Economy Reaction
'We hope that the forthcoming Budget, White Paper and National Infrastructure Plan will provide further momentum'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak today used his Summer Economic Update to Parliament to reiterate the government's commitment to a "green recovery" and confirm plans for a £3bn energy efficiency programme. But...
Chancellor: 'This will be a green recovery with concern for the environment at its heart'
Rishi Sunak confirms £3bn energy efficiency programme and promises to deliver green recovery, but fails to deliver wider stimulus measures